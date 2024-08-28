Public, business community want elected government, democracy: Fakhrul - Dainikshiksha

Stating that it is unrealistic for some individuals to transform Bangladesh into a paradise, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said both the public and the business community want a democratic setup and elected government in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, he once again urged the interim government to engage in discussions with political parties regarding a reasonable timeframe for its tenure to prevent any misunderstandings.

“People want to see a democratic setup here. They want democracy and elections. They become happy when elections occur and accept the outcome of a free and fair election. We must keep these things in mind,” the BNP leader said.

He said that if anyone asks the people, they will assert that holding elections is necessary now. “

“The major businessmen in Bangladesh believe an elected government is essential for their businesses, industrial development, and the smooth functioning of the economy. They’re clearly saying the sooner this happens, the better.”

The BNP leader said that businessmen are saying they do not feel encouraged to engage in business, including the proper import and export of goods, unless there is an elected government.

“This is the reality. You (journalists) can verify this by speaking with the businessmen and their leaders,” he added.

“If I were to think that an individual or a few individuals could create a paradise, it would be a mistaken belief. The people will decide how the country should be run,” he said.

Mentioning that their party supports state reforms, Fakhrul reminded that BNP presented a 31-point outline over a year ago aimed at "reforming" the constitution and state system and ensuring economic emancipation.

He said they are willing to provide a reasonable timeframe and full cooperation to the interim government established through a mass upsurge. “We’ll continue to do so as long as we believe the government is on the right track.”

When asked to explain the logical timeframe for the interim government, the BNP leader stated that it is a matter for discussion.

“We need to determine it through mutual discussions. We must address what we want, what they want, and what the people want. The current government needs to engage in talks with political parties very soon. I previously emphasised this, and I am reiterating today that discussions should be held promptly. Otherwise, many misunderstandings could arise,” he said.source: unb