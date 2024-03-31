Public notification for recruiting 97,000 teachers - Dainikshiksha

The Non-Government Teachers' Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA) has released its Fifth Public Notification for the recruitment of teachers, targeting 96,736 vacant positions in MPO-registered non-government schools and colleges in Bangladesh.

This announcement was made available on the organisation's website on Sunday afternoon.

In this fifth phase, recruitment for teaching positions will be conducted at the entry level across various non-government educational institutions, including those registered under the MPO.

Among these vacancies, 43,286 positions are in various MPO-registered schools and colleges, while 53,450 positions are in madrasas and vocational education institutions.

In Bangladesh, the majority of educational institutions are established through private initiatives. Subsequently, the government provides financial support, including salaries and other benefits from the state exchequer, to those institutions that meet specific conditions and apply for such assistance. This assistance is provided through Monthly Payment Orders (MPOs).

The application process for teacher recruitment will commence online on April 17 at 12pm and will remain open until May 9. The application fee can be paid until midnight on May 10. Candidates, aged 35 years or younger as of January 1, 2024, will be eligible to apply for teacher recruitment.

NTRCA has specified that the list of 96,736 vacant teacher positions will be published on their website (www.ntrca.gov.bd) and the TeleTalk website (http://ngi.teletalk.com.bd) at 12 pm on April 17. Applications can be submitted from that time onwards, allowing applicants to apply based on subject, position, and institution.

Regarding applicant eligibility, the public notification emphasises the importance of registration according to the relevant subject, position, and institution.

Applicants must also be included in the combined merit list published by NTRCA and possess the required educational qualifications as per the guidelines of the Secondary and Higher Education Division and the Vocational and Madrasa Education Division.

To view detailed eligibility requirements, applicants should refer to the 'Fifth Public Notification' service box on the NTRCA website. Additionally, applicants must apply only for their registered subject and relevant position and educational institution mentioned in their teacher registration certificate.

Any attempt to apply with false information may lead to legal action, including the cancellation of the recommendation for recruitment.

Each applicant can only apply for one stage (school/college) based on their registration certificate.

Applicants can choose up to 40 educational institutions from the list of vacant positions in a single application. If a candidate wishes to work in an institution not listed in their choices, they must indicate so by selecting 'Yes' in the 'Other Option' box on the e-application form.

NTRCA advises candidates to exercise caution when selecting institutions, highlighting that MPOs may be canceled in institutions with insufficient eligible students against vacant positions.

Furthermore, if a candidate holds certificates for both school and college levels, preference will be given to the college level. Applicants must pay a specified fee of Tk 1,000 for each application, failing which the application will be canceled.

The public notification announces the temporary suspension of teacher recruitment for employed teachers (MPO holders) to ensure the effectiveness of the process. However, registered certificate holders enrolled in MPO-listed institutions can apply for positions at the level and institution mentioned in their registration certificate.

Similarly, if a registered MPO-listed candidate holds a certificate for a different level, they can apply for positions at that level and institution mentioned in their registration certificate.

Concealing information during application or enrollment may result in the cancellation of selection and notification to the relevant authority.

Only female candidates can apply for the position of Assistant Teacher (Physical Education) in women's educational institutions. Male candidates are ineligible for such positions, and their selection will be canceled if false information is provided.

Candidates for the position of Assistant Teacher (Religious and Moral Education) must be followers of the respective religion. False information will lead to the cancellation of selection.

During online form submission, the information provided must match the details in the registration certificate, including name spelling. Any discrepancy will be the applicant's responsibility.

Positions reserved for women are exclusively open to female candidates. Both male and female candidates can apply for all other positions.

Upon successful online submission, candidates will receive an automated SMS confirmation from NTRCA. Applicants should retain a print copy of the submitted application (Applicant's copy) for record-keeping.

A preliminary security verification will be conducted based on merit from the combined national merit list to verify pre-selection. Selected candidates will be notified via SMS after final selection, along with the head of the respective institution.

Failure by any educational institution to issue an appointment letter within the specified time frame mentioned in the appointment recommendation will prompt necessary action by the managing committee or governing body, as per the institution's manpower structure and MPO policy.

Previously, on December 21, 2022, NTRCA had published its Fourth Public Notification for the recruitment of teachers for 68,390 vacant positions.