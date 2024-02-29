PUST VC, UGC chairman sued over irregularities in recruitment - Dainikshiksha

A case has been filed against four people, including the vice chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) and the chairman of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, on charge of irregularities in recruitment.

The accused are PSTU VC Prof Swadesh Chandra Samanta, Additional Registrar (Acting) Prof Santosh Kumar Basu, Treasurer Prof Muhammad Ali, and the UGC chairman.

Israt Jahan filed the case with Patuakhali Senior Assistant Judge's Court on Tuesday.

Humaun Kabir Badsha, lawyer for the plaintiff, confirmed the matter. "My client filed a case with the court on February 27, and the court issued summons to the accused."

Contacted, PSTU Registrar (Acting) Prof Santosh Kumar stated, "I can't comment on whether the case has been filed or not as no official documents have been received yet.

"If a case is filed, we will respond officially," said PSTU VC Prof Swadesh Chandra.

According to the case details, recruitment notices were issued for the "section officer" post on October 31, 2018, and for some other positions on November 16, 2022, by the Registrar's Office of the university.

Plaintiff Israt Jahan applied for the "section officer" position from Dhaka.

Consequently, on November 2, 2023, she appeared for an interview. Although the selection board committee chairman was supposed to be the VC, Treasurer Muhammad Ali became the chairman. Later, the committee recommended the appointment of six individuals for the "section officer" position.

The case details further mentioned that there are rumours of widespread irregularities and money transactions regarding the appointments in various posts including section officers.

Due to this, the plaintiff Israt Jahan claimed she was deprived of appointment despite being a suitable candidate.

The case also appealed to cancel the appointments and requested issuing re-notification for recruitment.