Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a man in connection with the firing on protesters during the mass upsurge in Rajshahi on August 5.

The arrest was made around 1:30am from Dhaka's Bashundhara area, said the RAB headquarters through a message on Wednesday morning.

The arrestee is Md Bappfi Chowdhury Rony who allegedly opened fire on the students and people during the movement in Boalia area of Rajshahi city.

source: UNB