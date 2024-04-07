Rain likely in all 8 divisions - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with hails at isolated places.

“Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Pabna and Chuadanga and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Dhaka, rest parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Barishal, Patuakhali and Rangamati and it may abate from some places,” the bulletin added.

Day temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and today's minimum temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 06.17am today and rises at 5.44pm tomorrow in the capital.source: bss