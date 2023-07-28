Rajshahi Education Board attains 87.89pc success in SSC

Dainikshiksha Desk Report |

Rajshahi Education Board (REB) has attained 87.89 percent pass in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations in 2023.

 The previous year's result was 94.71 percent pass.

A total of 2,03,625 students from 2,681 schools appeared in the examination
in 265 centres in all eight districts under the Board this year.

A total of 1,78,958 students came out successful. Of them, 26,877 students,
including 14,713 girls, obtained GPA-5.

Controller of Examinations of the Board Ariful Islam said pass-percentage of
the girl students is 90.08 while 85.85 percent of boys, meaning that the
girls remained advanced compared to the boys.

