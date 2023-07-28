Rajshahi Education Board attains 87.89pc success in SSC

Rajshahi Education Board (REB) has attained 87.89 percent pass in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations in 2023.

The previous year's result was 94.71 percent pass.

A total of 2,03,625 students from 2,681 schools appeared in the examination

in 265 centres in all eight districts under the Board this year.

A total of 1,78,958 students came out successful. Of them, 26,877 students,

including 14,713 girls, obtained GPA-5.

Controller of Examinations of the Board Ariful Islam said pass-percentage of

the girl students is 90.08 while 85.85 percent of boys, meaning that the

girls remained advanced compared to the boys.