Reasonable tenure for interim govt: Chief Adviser holds discussion with top editors - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday wanted to hear from top editors of the country regarding a “reasonable” tenure for the interim government, as discussed with political parties earlier.

The Chief Adviser did not mention any specific timeline, but he is listening to all.

The meeting was held at the state guest house Jamuna. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, The New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, The Business Standard Editor Enam Ahmed, and Kalbela Editor Santosh Sharma, among others, were present at the meeting.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Deputy Press Secretaries Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder and Apurba Jahangir briefed reporters after the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy.

All advisers will listen to the discussion held today between the Chief Adviser and the editors.

The need for national unity was a highlight of the discussion.

Some of the editors talked about two years as a reasonable tenure for the interim government, while some said the interim government’s reform initiatives should determine the reasonable tenure.

“It should be between two and three years,” one of the editors said.

Issues related to rewriting or amending the constitution were also discussed.

The Chief Adviser said he wants media freedom and wants to see a vibrant media landscape.

“It’s a major opportunity and this opportunity needs to be utilised properly,” Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam quoted Prof Yunus as saying.

There was also a proposal to form a Media Commission in the meeting. Twenty editors joined the meeting.source: unb