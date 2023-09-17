Record 3,122 dengue patients hospitalised in a day in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported hospitalisation of 3,122 new dengue cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning, the highest number of patients hospitalised in a day with the mosquito-borne disease this year.

During the 24-hour period, eighteen more deaths were reported from the viral fever, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 822 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Of the new patients, 849 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, DGHS said.

A total of 10,437 dengue patients, including 4,066 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 167,684 dengue cases, 156,425 recoveries this year.

This month, the Aedes mosquito-borne Dengue has claimed the lives of 229 people across the country. A total of 43,876 cases were also reported during the same period, DGHS added.