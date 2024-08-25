Relationship between Bangladesh-Uruguay is good: Alberto Guani - Dainikshiksha

Uruguay imports a small quantity of apparels but there is a good chance that we can start buying more clothes. Surely, our bilateral trade is called to improve much more and diversify from where it stands now.

The Ambassador of Uruguay to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India, Alberto Guani has recently said this in an interview. President of Bangladesh Travel Writers Association Ashrafuzzaman Uzzal has recently taken the interview of the ambassador. The interview has been published for our readers.

What is the diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and Uruguay?

Very good. On the 12th of February this year I had the honor to present credentials to his excellency the President Mohammed Shahabuddin and in that same occasion Uruguay inaugurated in Dhaka the Honorary Consulate led by Mustafá Q. Sobhan. These are important developments that we think will strengthen and take to new levels the bilateral relationship.

What are the major exports & imports items in Uruguay and from which country they do most export & imports?

Our trade balance is around a modest 70 million dollars and the major exports, 56,97 million dollars, have been soja bean, oil seed, oleagic fruits, grain, fresh fruit, cereal, frozen fish and pharmaceuticals. However, the shipment of goods to Uruguay is starting to improve. At present Uruguay imports a small quantity of apparels but there is a good chance that we can start buying more clothes. Surely our bilateral trade is called to improve much more and diversify from where it stands now.

Is there any High officials visiting between Bangladesh and Uruguay?

We are working on that but I am not in a position to answer that at this precise moment. I foresee an interesting come together on March 1 when the new Government in Uruguay will take office after the elections in October and November.

What kind of business is going from Bangladesh to Uruguay or Uruguay to Bangladesh?

The opportunities are immense. That is why we are working on an investment treaty to open a wider range of business. Bangladesh can also think of Uruguay as a hub to expand in South America due to the facilities we give in promoting production in our 13 free zones around rhe country. Also have to understand that our stretegic position favors the access to markets in the region. You might recall that my country is the biggest producer of software in South America and we have an interesting experience in producing drones, satellites and robots.

What kind of business opportunities are there for Bangladeshi businessmen?

It is an unexplored market for Bangladeshi businessmen. Our Honorary Consul, Sobhan is making an excellent job and is trying by all means to expand our link. This has been so in the last days when a mission of our most prestigious wool exporters came to Dhaka to have talks with authorities.

Bangladesh Travel Writers Association arranged a Latin American Carnival on 1-2 March 2024 and Honorary Consul of Uruguay in Bangladesh (Mostafa Q Sobhan) and Embassy of Uruguay in India support us, so we are grateful to both of you. In the near future we would like to come up with some new events like food festivals, travel journals etc, and hope your kind cooperation will be there?

We are open to all kind of future activities. It is important to remember that we are 15.000 kilometers away from each other and sometimes that works as a barrier but we need to overcome all difficulties and see the way in which we can both approach more to each other. There are no walls in the world anymore so it is only to put the will to work.

Is there anything else you wish to share with our Bangladeshi readers? That we are happy to embark in this very optimistic relationship in which we can share many of our knowledge. I do not know if you follow much football but Uruguay is already a semi-finalist Copa America winner and in this area we can also share our expertise with Bangladesh, being that the First World Cup was held in 1930 in Montevideo and we have gained 4 stars for our National Team.

We would like to know about the Tango dance and consume the most beef (per person) in the world

Those are two great characteristics of Uruguay. We share with Argentina that in 2009 Tango was declared an immaterial world heritage by UNESCO and it is an important part of our Culture. We are lucky that on august 27 in Delhi and August 29 in Bangelore we will have artist Natalia Bolani with pianist Alvaro Hagopian to give us a concert.

The most consuming beef per person is that we have the best meat in the world. More tasty, environmentally friendly and respecting the wellbeing of animals. we are proud of our beef that has conquered the world.

Hundred percent of Uruguay's electricity comes from renewable sources.Do you think your (Uruguay’s) experience can help Bangladesh?

Uruguay has done a fantastic job in application of renewable energies and from being a country that imported energy we have transformed ourselves in the second country in the world to apply renewable energies and we also export. Our experience can surely be shared with Bangladesh.

We wish to know more about Uruguayan literature like Eduardo Galeano and others who are internationally renowned?

Uruguay has exceptional talent. Ida Vitale is one of Latin Americas most celebrated and respected poets. She won the Cervantes proze one of the most prestigious in the Spanish language and besides many of her recognitions she stands as one of the 100 most influential women in the world. Of Course Eduardo Galeano keeps being one of our most famous writers but we also have Mario Benedetti, Juan Carlos Onetti, Horacio Quiroga and Cristina Peri Rossi. The Uruguayan culture with painters of the statue of Torres Garcia, Fabini and Blanes have made our production stand in the best places of universal expressions-