Relocation of war expenditure could ensure better world environment: Hasina - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed the need for expending money used in the war to protect the world, placing six proposals in facing the adverse impact of the climate change to build a beautiful world for future generation.

‘I could not but saying one thing that the world could be saved if the money expended in the wars and buying weapons is used for (facing impacts of) climate change,’ she said.

The PM made the remarks while inaugurating a four-day UN Climate Adaptation Conference titled ‘National Adaptation Plan Expo 2024’ and Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

‘We aim to build a safe and beautiful world for future generations. Achieving this goal requires increasing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience, and undertaking coordinated risk reduction initiatives. ---Let’s work together to protect this planet more intensively,’ she said.

She also said that she would like to briefly raise a few points for your consideration to build a beautiful world for the future generations.

In her first proposal, the premier said that major carbon-emitting countries must take effective action to reduce their emissions to limit global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius.

‘Second, commitments by developed countries to an annual climate fund of $100 billion must be met. This fund must be equally distributed between adaptation and mitigation,’ she said.

Thirdly, the premier said the developed countries must ensure efficient energy solutions and the transfer of technologies to developing countries.



In her fourth proposal, she also said during the transition to renewable energy, the development priorities of the countries involved should be taken into account based on their loss and damage.

Sheikh Hasina fifthly said all countries must share the responsibility for the rehabilitation of people displaced by sea-level rise, salinity, river erosion, floods, and droughts.

‘Finally, major economies must work globally in partnership with all stakeholders to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,’ she said.

The prime minister said that Bangladesh had always been working with the international community to combat the impacts of climate change.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister’s office, Bangladesh has already formed the ‘Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership’ with development partners, she said.



‘All parties have agreed on this. I hope BCDP will significantly contribute to implementing the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, National Adaptation Plan, National Determined Contribution, and Vision 2041 of Bangladesh,’ she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh had already formulated the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for 2022-2050 and submitted it to the UNFCCC in October 2022.

In this plan, 113 priority programs have been identified in 8 sectors of 11 climate risk areas, she said.

‘We need approximately 230 billion US dollars to implement the action plans adopted in the NAP over the next 27 years. I urge the rich countries and the international community to provide specific funds and additional financial resources,’ she said.

Environment, forest and climate change minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell, secretary of environment, forest and climate change Farhina Ahmed and UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis, among other, spoke at the function.

Source : New Age