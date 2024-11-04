Retired UGC officials call on chairman - Dainikshiksha

Retired UGC officials call on chairman

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A group of Retired Officials Welfare Association of Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC) paid a courtesy call on its chairman Professor SMA Faiz at his office here yesterday.

Former directors of UGC Shamsul Kabir Khan, Md. Shah Alam and Md. Abdul Wahab, president of the association Mohammad Mofakker, general secretary Krishna Chakraborty were present, said a press release.

Association leaders greeted the new UGC chairman and hoped that UGC would earn reputation under his leadership.

They demanded the chairman to allocate an office room for the association in the UGC building.

source: bss

