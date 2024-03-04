RU admission test begins tomorrow - Dainikshiksha

A three-day admission test for first year honours classes in 2023-2024 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU) will begin from tomorrow (Tuesday).

This year, a total of 1,85,680 students are going to appear in the test for 4,438 seats in 59 departments under 10 faculties and two institutes.

The entry tests will be held in A, B and C units from March 5 to 7.

A total of 74,785 students will appear in the test under 'A' unit consisting of 27 departments belonging to Arts, Law, Social Science and Fine Art faculties and the Institute of Education and Research, followed by 34,541 students in 'B' unit consisting with six departments belonging to Business Studies Faculty and the Institute of Business Administration.



Besides, 76,354 students will appear in the 'C' unit test with 26 departments belonging to the faculties of Science, Agriculture, Engineering, Bioscience and Geosciences.



RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Sabbir Sattar told BSS that the admission tests for 'C' (Science) units will be held on March 5, while March 6 and March 7 have been fixed for 'A' (Humanity) and 'B' (Commerce) units.

Every day, four tests, from 9 am to 10 am, from 11 am to 12 noon, from 1pm to 2pm and 3.30pm to 4.30pm, will be held.Each of the one-hour tests will be 100 marks and there will be 80 multiple choice questions.Detailing the overall preparations he said they will take the tests in MCQ method and none will be allowed to go outside of examination halls during the 60-minute examination.None of the admission-seekers will be allowed to keep mobile phones, calculators and other electronic devices with memory cards.Prof Golam Sabbir categorically said they are very much sincere and positive about holding the tests properly and successfully as they have close coordination with local civil and police administration.They have adopted 25-point steps for attaining desired yields in this regard. Detailed information about the admission tests remained available in http://admission.ru.ac.bd/ website.To mark the admission tests, all sorts of academic classes and examinations of the university will remain suspended from March 4 to 7.Meanwhile, the west zone of Bangladesh Railway has cancelled weekly holidays of six intercity trains coupled with adding 15 extra coaches to the intercity trains from March 3 to 7 for smooth movement of the students and others concerned.