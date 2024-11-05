RU admission test on April 12, 19 and 26 next year - Dainikshiksha

RU admission test on April 12, 19 and 26 next year

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The admission tests for the first-year honours classes at Rajshahi University (RU) in the 2024-2025 academic session will be held on April 12, 19, and 26, 2025.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the admission sub-committee held at
the conference hall of the administrative building of the university today
with Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Saleh Hassan Naquib in the chair.

For the first time this year, the first-year undergraduate admission tests of
RU will be held in five divisional cities.

"We have taken the decision with the main thrust of averting the sufferings
and anxieties of the students, guardians and others concerned," the VC said.
 
The first year honours admission tests will be held at Dhaka University (DU),
Khulna University (KU), Chattogram University (CU), Begum Rokeya University,
Rangpur ((BRUR) and the hosts Rajshahi University (RU), he said, adding: "The
admission-seeker can avail the scope of appearing in their test in the
nearest centre this time."

source: bss

