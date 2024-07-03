RU approves Tk 519cr budget for 2024-25 FY - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) has approved Taka 518.95 crore annual budget for the 2024-2025 financial year giving the highest allocation to the research sector compared to the previous years.

Authority of the public university has approved the budget in its 532nd syndicate meeting held at the building of administration with Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair on Sunday evening.

A press release issued by the office of public relations here today said Taka 14.02 crore, Taka 0.47 crore and Taka 23.21 crore were allocated for the sectors of research, health and services and capital respectively in the main budget.

Besides, the sectors of commodities and services, salaries and allowance and pension got allocations of Taka 84.44 crore, Taka 300.89 crore and Taka 92.85 crore respectively.source:bss