RU entry tests April 12-26 - Dainikshiksha

These information were confirmed by Administrator of Public Relations Prof Akhtar Hossain Mazumder.

Exams will be held from 11:00am in public university campuses of Rajshahi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Rangpur.

The press release said students who have passed the HSC or equivalent examination of 2023 and 2024 can apply according to the eligibility in all three units.

Faculty of Arts, Law, Social Sciences, and Fine Arts and Institute of Education and Research in "A" (Humanities) unit. Faculty of Business Studies and Institute of Business Administration in "B" (Commerce) unit. Faculty of Science, Agriculture, Engineering, Biology, Earth Sciences, Fisheries and Veterinary and Animal Sciences in "C" (Science) unit.

Candidates seeking admission in quota should apply online as per instructions.

Detailed information regarding admission and terms and conditions can be found on the university website http://admission.ru.ac.bd and from the notice published in newspapers.

Source: the daily star