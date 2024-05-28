RU holds 'innovation showcasing' for building Smart Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

A daylong Innovation Showcasing' was held for the first time at Rajshahi University (RU) aimed at building Smart Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar and Pro-VC Prof Humayun Kabir inaugurated the innovation fair at the conference hall of the Department of Geography and Environmental Science as the chief and the special guests respectively with Pro-VC and President of the innovation committee Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam in the chair.

A total of 22 teams consisting of different departments, hall and offices showcased their innovations related to their respective service deliveries and allied activities through electronic and digital devices.

Among the participating teams, Syed Amir Ali Hall has clinched the championship for its Isabel smart catering.

In his remarks, Prof Golam Sabbir said the present government under the dynamic and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly for simplifying all the service delivery activities for welfare of the public in general.

He said the government is now setting up 28 IT parks in the country including one in Rajshahi which will create jobs for three lakh youths in phases.

Prof Golam Sabbir said digitization is progressing encouragingly to achieve the esteemed successes of building a digital Bangladesh where people are getting all public services easily at their doorsteps.He urged the RU's service providers to work with innovative ideas to build a developed country by 2041.source: bss