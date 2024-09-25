RU signs MoU with Heifer International for chicken production - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Heifer International for improving village chicken production through boosting bilateral relations in the field of education and research.

The MoU has been signed under the ongoing project titled 'Participatory action research to improve village chicken production in Bangladesh based on sustainable Newcastle Disease (ND) control'.

RU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib and Country Director of Heifer International Nurun Nahar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at the conference hall of the administrative building on Tuesday.

Under the four-year project, research, training, seminar and workshop will be arranged with joint monitoring and evaluation of the project. Apart from this, policy advocacy related to the project will be operated.

Dean of Veterinary and Animal Science Faculty Prof Khandaker Mozaffar Hossain, Proctor Prof Mahbubur Rahman and Students Adviser Prof Amirul Islam, among others, were present.source: bss