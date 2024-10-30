RU students stage sit-in over delay in exam results - Dainikshiksha

Students of Rajshahi University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (2017-18 session), who appeared for final honours exams ten months back, staged a sit-in programme this morning, demanding publication of the results.

They started the sit-in around 10:00am on the veranda in front of the department and also padlocked the doors of the office rooms, reports our RU correspondent.

The classes of all batches have been called off by the protesting students.

One of the protesting students said, "We have made multiple appeals to the department chair and relevant faculty members for the release of the results. We have received their assurances many times but no action."

One significant point of contention has been the involvement of Mustak Ahmed, the head of the examination committee, who was suspended from all academic duties on September 2 following students' calls for his removal.

According to the students, their viva and other critical assessment marks are under his control.

"We will continue the sit-in until our results are released," said one of the protesting students.

Students continue to gather in front of the department till 2:00pm when the report was filed.

The department's post-graduate exams for the 2017-18 session ran from November 22 to January 25, with vivas concluding on January 29.Attempts to reach the head of the chairman, Prof Mozammel Hossain Bokul, for comments have been unsuccessful.

