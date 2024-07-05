RU to establish cashless society for the first time - Dainikshiksha

RAJSHAHI, July 4, 2024 - Rajshahi University (RU) will establish a cashless society for the first time among the country's universities as part of implementing the government's announcement of a cashless society.

A delegation of Bangladesh Bank (BB) led by its Director Motasim Billah revealed this while holding a meeting with RU Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar at his office's conference hall here today.

It apprised the RU administration of the working strategy of the government's planning along with its implementation to establish a cashless society.

Expressing his thanks for selecting their RU as lighthouse for implementing the cashless society VC Prof Golam sabbir assured of extending his cooperation to this end.

He said the present government has adopted a plan for building a smart Bangladesh based on four pillars- smart citizen, smart society, smart economy and smart governance.

RU Pro-VCs Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam and Prof Humayun Kabir, Treasurer Prof Obayedur Rahmann Pramanik, Registrar Prof Prof Tariqul Hassan and Proctor Pprof Asabul Haque were present at the meeting.

BB Additional Directors Habibur Rahman and Shah Ziaul Haque and Joint Directors Sarker Ameer Khasru, General Manager of Sonali Bank Khokon Chandra Biswash and Deputy General Manager Muhammad Kamruzzaman joined the meeting on behalf of the BB delegation.