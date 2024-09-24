RU urges students to file complaints about terrorist activities - Dainikshiksha

RU urges students to file complaints about terrorist activities

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Rajshahi University (RU) has called upon its students to file complaints about terrorist activities, including repression against students, seat occupation, seat trading, extortion and drug trading that took place during the regime of the previous government.

 RU administration urged the students to submit specific complaints against those who were involved in the misdeeds to their respective hall's provosts within September 30, according to a press release.
 
As per the direction of RU administration, the provosts' council unanimously took the decision in its general meeting in this regard on Sunday, the release added.source: bss

Islamic University gets new VC - dainik shiksha Islamic University gets new VC Prof Yunus-Biden talks to be held on Tuesday - dainik shiksha Prof Yunus-Biden talks to be held on Tuesday RU urges students to file complaints about terrorist activities - dainik shiksha RU urges students to file complaints about terrorist activities ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0076460838317871