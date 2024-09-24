RU urges students to file complaints about terrorist activities - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University (RU) has called upon its students to file complaints about terrorist activities, including repression against students, seat occupation, seat trading, extortion and drug trading that took place during the regime of the previous government.

RU administration urged the students to submit specific complaints against those who were involved in the misdeeds to their respective hall's provosts within September 30, according to a press release.



As per the direction of RU administration, the provosts' council unanimously took the decision in its general meeting in this regard on Sunday, the release added.source: bss