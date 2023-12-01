RUET will be country's first smart university: VC - Dainikshiksha

The Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) will be built as the country's first smart university where academia and industry experts will transform the students into skilled human resources through working jointly.

The skilled students will attain the capacity of leadership in the field of building Smart Bangladesh within 2041 envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

RUET Vice-chancellor Prof Jahangir Alam asserted this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 1st Industry Academia Collaboration Meet 2023 at their guest house conference hall here today as chief guest.

Prof Alam also said the issue of reciprocal relation building and working jointly by industry experts and academia is very much important in terms of generating competent workforces eligible for Bangladesh's fourth industrial revolution.

In future, the RUET will host more industry-academia collaboration meetings on a large scale for the sake of the country's development through boosting relations between the industry experts and academia.

He also said industry experts and academia should work together for founding skilled human resources to face the fourth industrial revolution.

High officials and executives from 76 well-established industries in the country took part in the meeting jointly organized by the Directorate of Research and Extension and Institutional Quality Assurance Cell.

Fifteen participating industries signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with academia and students of RUET for implementing innovative initiatives.

Apart from this, the meeting talked about the formation of an industrial panel in each department of the university.

Prof Mijanul H Chowdhury from Massatuate Institute of Technology in USA also addressed the virtually saying the meet will play an important role towards improving bilateral relations between RUET and the country's industries and entrepreneurs.

Civil Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Research and Extension Director Prof Faruque Hossain, Director of Institutional Quality Assurance Cell Prof Imdadul Haque and Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Prof Selim Hossain also spoke on the occasion.