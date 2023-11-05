Russia extends deadline for higher studies scholarship application - Dainikshiksha

The scholarship application deadline for higher education in Russia has been extended until December 15, 2023.

The Russian government announced 124 scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD courses for the academic year 2024-2025, reports UNB.

The application can be submitted online only at https://education-in-russia.com.

However, before applying, all educational qualification certificates and marksheets/ transcripts in original and photocopy must be attested by the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and passports must be valid for more than 18 months from September 2024 onwards.

After completing the online application, along with the copy of the online application, attested copies of all educational qualification certificates and marksheets, photocopies of the passport, the consent form of the candidate for personal data processing, and one passport-size colour photo should be submitted to the Education Department of Russian House in Dhaka.

Application submission time at the Russian House in Dhaka (Culture Department, Russian Embassy) Education Department is 10 am to 5 pm from Sunday to Thursday.