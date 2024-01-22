Sajeeb Wazed reappointed as PM's ICT adviser - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reappointed her son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed as her part-time and honorary Information and Communication Technology Adviser.

Sajeeb Wazed was appointed as the PM's adviser under the 3 (B) (1) of the Rules of Business, 1996, according to a circular issued today signed by Director General (administration) of the Prime Minister's Office M Ahsan Kibria Siddique.

PM's assistant press secretary MM Emrul Kayas confirmed it to BSS.

Sajeeb Wazed would carry out his duties in line with instructions and suggestions of Prime Minister and President of the ruling Awami League Sheikh Hasina.source: bss