Sakhawat visits injured of student-people movement at CMH - Dainikshiksha

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain today visited the injured of the anti-discrimination student-people movement at the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka.

He went to the hospital in the evening and talked to the injured and concerned physicians and enquired about the health condition of those, who are undergoing treatment at the facility, said a press release of the Shipping Ministry.

As many 33 individuals are now undergoing treatment at the CMH. The adviser asked the physicians to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Acting Deputy Commandant of the CMH, Col Dr Mohamad Monirul Islam, Trauma Management Centre MOIC Lt Col Dr Kazi Sabran Uddin Ahmed and other expert physicians were present.

During the CMH visit, Sakhawat, also Adviser of the Labour and Employment expressed his gratitude to the martyrs and injured of the movement and wished early recovery of the injured.

He said the interim government has borne all the expenses for the treatment of the injured at the government hospitals while special treatment has been given to the injured in dedicated care units in private hospitals.

"The government has arranged treatments for the injured abroad with consultation of the expert physicians," he said.

He continued that the government would extend all out cooperation to the injured people for their rehabilitation that include providing employment upon completion of their treatment.

The Adviser called upon the social and professional bodies to join hands with the government to rehabilitate the injured.

Source: BSS