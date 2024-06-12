Sales of sacrificial animals begin tomorrow at 22 cattle markets in capital - Dainikshiksha

Sales of sacrificial animals at 22 cattle markets including two permanent haats in the capital will start tomorrow, five days before the second largest religious festival of the Muslim community, said officials concerned.

According to the two city corporations, 9 temporary haats have been set up apart from Gabtali permanent haat in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area and 11 temporary haats have been set up apart from Sarulia permanent cattle haat in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area. However, due to court's directive, cattle market will not be set up in Aftabnagar this year.

DNCC's Public Relations Department Information Officer Peal Hasan told BSS that 10 haats including one permanent haat will be set up in the capital's DNCC area. This time, the cattle markets will remain open for 5 days from June 13 until the morning of Eid day, he said adding all arrangements have been made for the safe and comfortable trading of sacrificial animals.

Peal Hasan said that buyers can purchase cattle through online banking even without bringing any cash in the market. Anyone can open an instant bank account under the overall supervision of Bangladesh Bank and make money transactions, he said adding for this reason there will be numerous bank booths in the market area.

Apart from this, he said, arrangement has been made for ablution and prayers for the buyers at the markets. In order to maintain discipline at haats, the lease holders of haats have been warned that if any seller sets up a haat on the street, the security deposit of the lease holder will be forfeited. He said law enforcement agencies will be at markets constantly to provide overall security of the buyers and sellers.

The temporary haats in the DNCC area will be set up at an open space adjacent to Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, Kanchkura Beparipara Rahman Nagar residential project site in Ward No. 44, Mostul Check Post in Khilkhet under Ward Number 43, an open space adjacent to Sutivola Canal at Vatara, Kaola Shialdanga in Sectors 16 and 18 at Uttara, Boubazar area, Mirpur Section-06 (Eastern Housing open space) and Mohammadpur Bosila 40 feet road side.

Public Relations Officer of Dhaka South City Corporation Abu Naser told BSS that temporary animal markets will be set up at 11 places along with permanent animal markets in Sarulia in the DSCC area from tomorrow.

One monitoring committee for each market has been formed for maintaining overall discipline at market areas, he said.

Each committee will have one magistrate, he said adding if any irregularity is found beyond the guidelines set by DSCC, the committee will immediately take action.

Apart from, the central control room, there will be one control room in each haat, said Abu Naser. On the other hand, under the supervision of Bangladesh Bank, buyers and sellers can transact money through instant banking without cash transactions, the public relations officer said adding there will be adequate bank booths for this purpose at markets.

The temporary cattle markets will be set up at Jatrabari Dania College, Dholaikhal Truck Terminal, Amulia Model Town, Meradia Bazar, a designated place near Kamalapur Stadium, Rahmatganj Club, Shyampur Kadamtali Truck Stand, North Shahjahanpur Khilgaon Railgate Bazar, Institute of Leather Engineering and Technology at Hazaribag, Postogola open field and near Bishwa Road beside Little Friends Club ‍source: bss