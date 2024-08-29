Salman, Anisul placed on fresh 5-day remand - Dainikshiksha

A court here today placed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's private industry affairs adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and former law minister Anisul Haque on five-day fresh remand in a murder case filed with Badda Police Station on 21 August.

As they were produced before the court around 7 am, the investigation officer of the case applied to remand them for ten days for the sake of proper investigation.

After the hearing, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury granted them five-day remand each.

According to the case documents, on July 19, during the anti-discrimination student movement, Md Suman Sikder, 31, was shot dead on Pragati Sarani Road, on the north side of Badda Fuji Tower.

His mother Masuma Begum filed a murder case against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 179 people on August 21 in this connection.

Salman and Anisul were arrested from Sadarghat area of the capital while fleeing by boat on August 13.

The next day, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid granted a ten-day remand to the duo, in the case of murdering shopkeeper Shahjahan Ali in Newmarket area during the anti-discrimination student movement.

They were also remanded for 5 days and 10 days, each, in two separate cases lodged with the Newmarket Police Station.source: bss