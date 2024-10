Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah, the leaders of anti-discrimination student movement, today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its order to ban Awami League on charge of mass killings during the months of July and August.

The HC may hold hearing on the petition tomorrow, the petitioners' lawyer Ahsanul Karim told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, a judge of another HC bench felt embarrassed to hold hearing on the petition, he added.

source: the daily star