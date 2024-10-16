Sarjis slams negligence - Dainikshiksha

A central coordinator of the Student Movement against Discrimination Sarjis Alam slammed the adviser to the health ministry Nurjahan Begum for alleged negligence in treating the injured anti-quota protesters.

‘The ministry is not doing its job as it should,’ Sarjis alleged during a sudden visit of the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed at Savar on the outskirt of the capital.

‘The health adviser was expected to be the most active adviser following the revolution. She should visit every hospital. We have repeatedly conveyed this to the health adviser, but we are not seeing the level of activity we hoped for’, he added.

Expressing his frustration over the slow progress of disbursing assistance to the injured, he said, ‘Why do we still need to come here? Our brothers are yet to receive assistance from the government after two months.’

During the visit of the CRP, Sarjis questioned the standard of treatment at the center, pointing out the unhygienic condition, low standard food and alleged misbehaviour of the supporting staffers at the centre.

Sarjis urged the health adviser to visit hospitals to ensure necessary aid to the injured anti-quota protesters.

He further appealed to the government to disburse the funds set aside for the injured as quickly as possible.

According to the authorities of the Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed, 57 injured individuals are receiving treatment currently, including 6 patients with bullet injuries at their spinal cord.

The fierce student-led mass uprising ousted the autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina on August 5.source: newage