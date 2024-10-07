Saudi Arabia agrees to sea route proposal for Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims, plans underway for 2024 trial voyage - Dainikshiksha

The Saudi government has approved a proposal to send Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims via the sea route, marking a significant shift in how pilgrims may travel to the kingdom.

This announcement came following a bilateral meeting held on Sunday afternoon at the Hajj and Umrah Ministry in Jeddah. Bangladesh's Religious Affairs Adviser, Dr. AFM Khalid Hossain, met with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, who confirmed the Saudi government's support for the initiative, according to a press release from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday.

While affirming there were no objections to the sea route, Dr. Al-Rabiah emphasized the need for further discussions with Saudi port authorities to finalize logistical arrangements. He also noted that Bangladesh would have to engage with shipping companies to make the necessary travel provisions.

The Bangladesh government is currently considering sending a trial group of 2,000 to 3,000 Hajj pilgrims via ship in 2024, as part of efforts to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims.

In addition to supporting the sea route, Dr. Al-Rabiah assured Dr. Hossain that Saudi Arabia would upgrade biometric systems to enhance the efficiency and experience of Hajj pilgrims. He also promised to issue multiple-entry visas for the owners and representatives of Hajj agencies to facilitate smoother operations.

Addressing concerns raised about lost luggage incidents affecting Bangladeshi pilgrims under the Route to Makkah program in 2023 and 2024, the Saudi minister pledged to implement measures to prevent similar issues in the future.

Key officials present at the meeting included Moulana Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, Secretary of Religious Affairs, along with representatives from the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh and the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah. The meeting highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two nations to improve and streamline the Hajj pilgrimage process.