SC allows plea of Professor Yunus, 6 others in embezzlement case - Dainikshiksha

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today allowed a leave to appeal plea filed by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and six officials of Grameen Telecom against a High Court order that dismissed an appeal for cancellation of the case.

"Leave is granted," said the Appellate Division short order passed by the four-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. The Appellate Division also asked to submit the summary of the appeal and set November 19 to hold hearing on the matter.

Senior advocate Abdullah-Al-Mamun moved the case for Professor Muhammad Yunus and others, while Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman stood for the state.

The six other pleaders are Grameen Telecom Managing Director (MD) Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hasan, Naznin Sultana, Md Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and Prof SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee.

The High Court on July 24 dismissed an appeal for cancellation of the case against seven including then Grameen Telecom Chairman Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

"We had filed leave to appeal petition on three grounds against the High Court order. The case was scheduled for testimony at the lower court concerned on August 5. The court later deferred the hearing till September 5. But the ACC, without informing us, pleaded to withdraw the case, which was allowed by the court," Barrister Abdullah-Al-Mamun said.

The senior jurist further said the case was withdrawn in inappropriate way and was not legal, adding, we would face the trial legally and it is our constitutional right.

The ACC filed the case on May 30, 2023, for misappropriating Taka 25.22 crore and transferring the money elsewhere. ACC deputy director Gulshan Anwar later filed the charge sheet against a total of 14 accused.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on April 2, 2024, took into cognizance the charge sheet filed in the case and sent the matter to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 for further proceedings. The court on June 12 framed charges against the 14 accused.

source: BSS