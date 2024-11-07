SC to hear appeals on 27th BCS viva-voce - Dainikshiksha

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today granted ‘leave to appeal in a review prayer on second-time viva-voce of 27th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).

Appellate Division of the SC led by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed has fixed December 4 for hearing the appeal.

Senior Advocate Barrister Salahuddin Dolon and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kajal moved in the court on behalf of the examinees while Additional Attorney General Anik R Haque was present for the state.

Talking with reporters about the court order Barrister Salahuddin Dolon said, about 1200 candidates were selected finally in the 27th BCS examination and were waiting for appointment.

But, after the political changed over on January 11, 2007 the then Caretaker Government annulled their viva-voce and decided to hold viva-voce for the second time.

Against the government decision the candidates filed a writ petition in the High Court. On November 11 in 2009, the High Court declared the second BCS viva exams invalid.

The government against the HC order filed a leave to appeal and on July 11, 2010, the Appellate Division resolved the 'leave to appeal with ‘observation', saying the second viva examination as the correct decision.

Barrister Dolon said, a review petition has been filed against the Appellate Division verdict and the highest court today granted the review and fixed the date for the hearing of the appeal.