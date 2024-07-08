Scholastica organizes conference - Dainikshiksha

Scholastica organizes conference

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

Scholastica Model United Nations Club organized the seventh installment of their benchmark event, Scholastica Model United Nations Conference recently at Scholastica, Senior Campus Uttara. 

More than 400 participants from over 20 schools all across Dhaka City and 10 exhilarating committees including UNSC, DISEC, UNHCR, UNHRC, UNOCT, and many more participated in the event, said a press release. A press release made the disclosure on Monday (July).   

The conference was title sponsored by Apex Footwear Ltd, whose contribution ensured to make the event meaningful and enriching for everyone. The honorable Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Bangladesh Yousef S.Y Ramadan greeted the conference with his presence as the chief guest during the Opening ceremony, said the press release.

The 2-day event supported the greater cause of involving today’s youth in international relations experiences through academic research, criticical thinking and leadership. This event has been led by the Secretary General of the conference Shah Zaowad Ahnaf and his team of 90 members, all of them being students from Scholastica. 

The two-day event came to a close as the top performing delegates received awards for their efforts, shaping them to be future diplomats of the world, it added.

