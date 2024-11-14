School kid found dead inside septic tank in Sreepur - Dainikshiksha

A school student was found dead inside a septic tank in Faridpur village of Sreepur upazila, Gazipur, yesterday evening.

Aryan Sarkar, 6, a play group student in the local HK school, was the youngest son of Zainal Abedin Sarkar, a former member of Telihati Union Parishad, said Joynal Abeddin Mondal, Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur Police Station.

According to eyewitness Tajul Islam Sunny, Aryan was playing next to his own house in the afternoon. When he did not return home after dark, his family members started looking for him. Eventually, after Aryan's relatives saw his sandals lying by the open septic tank near the house neighbour Kofil Uddin, they found his dead body inside the tank.

Further legal action will be taken based on the family's complaint, said OC Joynal.

