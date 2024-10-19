Schools asked to reinstate science-humanities-business studies groups in Class-IX, X - Dainikshiksha

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) yesterday issued a directive to heads of all secondary level educational institutions throughout the country to reinstate separate three groups - science, humanities, and business studies - in class IX and Class X.

A DSHE directive signed by its assistant Director (Higher Secondary-2) SM Ziaul Haider Henri issued this evening asking all concerned to take necessary measures in this connection.

The erstwhile Awami League government earlier scrapped the groups of Science, Humanities and Business Studies in the secondary level under the National Curriculum 2012, introducing a new curriculum.

Starting in 2025, students who advance to the ninth grade will follow a curriculum that includes separate science, humanities and business studies groups, earlier in another circular issued by the education ministry said.

It said the science, humanities and business studies streams will be maintained for students advancing to the Class-X in 2025, who will sit for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations in 2026.

Other students will be provided with revised and updated textbooks (the books used in the 2023 academic year) based on the National Curriculum 2012.

A concise curriculum will be developed for the stream-based textbooks designed under the 2012 curriculum, enabling students to complete the syllabus within one academic year.

Teaching and assessment methods will follow the guidelines of the curriculum 2012.

The circular also mentions that students advancing to the ninth grade in 2025 will receive the revised and updated stream and cluster-based textbooks (used in the 2023 academic year) under the 2012 national curriculum.

These students will complete the entire syllabus over two academic years, in Class-IX and Class-X, and will sit for the SSC and equivalent exams in 2027.

For this purpose, a short syllabus will be prepared for the students of class X so that they can complete the learning activities within one academic year.source: bss