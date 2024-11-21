Schools instructed to arrange July uprising memorial meetings - Dainikshiksha

The government has directed all educational institutions to organise memorial meetings to pay tribute to those who died and were injured during the Anti-Discrimination Movement.

In a letter issued yesterday, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) urged the heads of secondary schools, colleges, and other relevant authorities, to take the necessary steps to arrange these events.

The directive also instructed institutions to include cultural programmes highlighting the events of the July uprising as part of the commemoration. The programmes must be organised on any suitable day within November 30, the letter said.

