Schools to remain shut till April 27 due to heatwave - Dainikshiksha

Schools to remain shut till April 27 due to heatwave

dainikshiksha desk |

The government has decided to keep all public and private schools -- both primary and secondary -- closed from April 21 to 27 due to the heatwave sweeping over the country.

The schools will reopen on April 28 and the decision was taken considering the health safety of the students, Mahbubur Rahman, public relation officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and a top official of the Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education, said today.

All the government schools were supposed to reopen tomorrow after Eid and Pahela Baishakh holidays.source: the daily star

