Scuffle erupts between RU students and police over attempts to detain - Dainikshiksha

A confrontation broke out between students of Rajshahi University (RU) and police after officers attempted to detain several students following a scheduled program on campus on Thursday.

Students alleged that two RU students were taken by law enforcers, escalating tensions on the campus.

Witnesses reported that around 11:15am, hundreds of students from various schools and colleges gathered at the Shaheed Buddhijibi Chattar of the university. They were set to hold a silent procession, their faces tied with red cloth as a form of protest.

At one point, teachers joined the students in solidarity. The procession moved through various parts of the campus, concluding back at the Shaheed Buddhijibi Chattar.

As the teachers were preparing to leave, plainclothes police officers armed with weapons attempted to detain two students. This led to a scuffle involving students, teachers, and police. The intervention of the teachers ultimately forced the police to release the detained students.

Hemayetul Islam, Additional Police Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said that students engaged in a heated argument with the police. He confirmed that some students were called for questioning and subsequently released.source: unb