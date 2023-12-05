Second smart classroom inaugurated in Sylhet - Dainikshiksha

Second smart classroom under "China Bangladesh Friendship Talent Development Project" installed at Sofir Uddin High School and College, Sylhet inaugurated on Sunday.

This smart classroom has been equipped with Huawei IdeaHub, an advanced learning solution that will allow teachers and students to have advanced onsite and online teaching and study platforms.

Huawei south Asia donated chairs, tables, and decoration materials for the smart classroom as a technical partner of this project.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen and Pan Junfeng, President of Huawei South Asia and CEO, Huawei Bangladesh, inaugurated the classroom, said a press release

today.

Other High officials from the Chinese embassy and Huawei also attended the inauguration.

The smart classroom was handed over to the principal of Sofir Uddin High School during the inauguration. Afterwards, a demonstration of IdeaHub's utility was conducted in front of the guests, showcasing the smart classroom features for creating smart citizens for a smart country.

Previously, In March, 2023, Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh and Huawei South Asia inaugurated the first digital classroom in Chandpur Government Technical School and College.source: bss