Seminar, exhibition fair of agricultural machinery held at BRUR - Dainikshiksha

A daylong seminar and exhibition fair titled"Agricultural Machinery Talent Exploration" was held at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) campus in the city on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in collaboration with the

BRUR Department of Computer Science and Engineering organised the seminar and

exhibition fair at the university's Independence Memorial Square.

Students of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the university participated in the seminar.

Agricultural machinery, innovated by the students of BRUR for use by farmers in agricultural activities, were displayed in the exhibition fair.



Vice-chancellor of the university Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali attended the seminar as the chief guest with Director of the Office of the Student Affairs Dr Md Ileas Pramanik in the chair.



Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of BRUR Professor Dr Md Mizanur Rahman and Senior Officer of the Agricultural Research Center at Dinajpur Dr Muhammad Shamsul Huda were present as special guests.



Chief Scientific Officer of the Farm Machinery and Postharvest Process Engineering (FMPE) Division and Project Director of the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) Control Project of BARI Dr Md Nurul Amin presented the keynote

paper.

Speaking at the seminar, the Vice-chancellor said that as a result of the introduction of modern technology in agriculture, on the one hand, manual labor in agriculture has decreased, while on the other hand, agricultural production has increased.



Highly praising the agricultural machinery invented by university students at the exhibition fair, he said that such agricultural innovations will interest and benefit students and farmers.



He said, "If students can invent new techniques in agriculture, it will increase the production of agricultural products locally and meet the country's needs and reduce dependence on imports from abroad."