Seminar held at Eastern University - Dainikshiksha

Eastern University recently hosted an enlightening seminar titled ‘Insights on Opportunities and Challenges of Higher Education in Japan’ on Tuesday at Rezakul Haider Hall.

The event aimed to provide valuable insights into the Japanese education system, highlighting both opportunities and challenges for students and educators. The Event was organized by Career Services and International Office of the university. The Event was supported by IEEE Eastern University Student Branch, said a press release on Wednesday.

The seminar featured a distinguished panel of speakers. Professor Md. Shamsul Huda, Treasurer of Eastern University, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Professor Huda is renowned for his significant contributions to the academic and administrative community. He encouraged the students to get best out of the seminar, it added.

Prof. Dr. Abbas Ali Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Business Administration at Eastern University, attended as the Special Guest. Prof. Khan has a rich background in business education and has been instrumental in fostering academic excellence at the university

The session was chaired by Prof. Dr. Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology at Eastern University. With over 26 years of experience in research, teaching, and administration, Prof. Rahman is a pivotal figure in the university’s academic community.

The keynote address was delivered by Professor Tania Hossain, PhD, Assistant Dean of Waseda University, Faculty of Letters, Arts and Sciences, Tokyo, Japan. Prof. Hossain, originally from Dhaka, Bangladesh, has an impressive academic background and extensive experience in sociolinguistics and cultural heritage studies. Her insights into the Japanese education system provided a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges faced by international students in Japan.

The seminar covered a range of topics, including the strengths and challenges of Japan’s education system, the internationalization of higher education, and future prospects for students pursuing higher education in Japan. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with the speakers during a Q&A session, fostering a deeper understanding of the subject matter.

Eastern University is committed to providing platforms for knowledge exchange and global awareness. This seminar was a valuable opportunity for students, faculty members, and other attendees to gain insights into the Japanese education system and explore potential academic and professional opportunities in Japan.