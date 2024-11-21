Seven colleges: Committee to design framework - Dainikshiksha

The interim government will form an expert committee to provide the seven colleges with a separate institutional framework and an independent identity, said Education Advisor Wahiduddin Mahmud yesterday.

While addressing the 184th foundation anniversary programme of Dhaka College, the advisor said the unplanned affiliation of seven colleges with Dhaka University had led to various academic and administrative issues and crises for these institutions.

To address these challenges, the government has already formed a committee and is nearing the completion of its report, said the adviser.

"Based on their findings, we will form a new expert committee to design a framework that will grant the colleges greater autonomy, improve their infrastructure, and establish a cohesive institutional identity," he added.

Wahiduddin Mahmud said the name of this independent identity will be decided through discussions with all stakeholders, including students.

Whatever the name may be, the ultimate goal is to improve education quality and eliminate inequality in the education system, he added.

"We will start implementing necessary steps gradually, observing the situation, to ensure the most respectful situation for you all," the adviser told the students.

He clarified that the current Honours and Master's programs under this system will not face any disruptions due to the process. Instead, existing issues will be addressed through discussions with DU.

He also said, "Whatever steps we take now, the next elected government will need to give them legitimacy. We hope that legitimacy will be granted."

Regarding the recent road blockades by students, he urged the students to avoid road blockades and chaos.

Source: the daily star