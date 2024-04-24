Severe heat wave continues in parts of country - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Severe heat wave is sweeping over several northern and southern districts as mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over three divisions and rest parts of other districts, said a met forecast.

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore and Patuakhali," it said.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions and rest parts of Rajshahi, Khluna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Bandarban and it may spread, it added.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division with hails at isolated places, said the weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.

Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 40.5 degree Celsius at Ishurdi and minimum temperature today was recorded 20.7degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The sun sets at 6:24 PM today and rises at 5:29 AM tomorrow in the capital. source: BSS