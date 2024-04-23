Severe heat wave sweeping parts of country - Dainikshiksha

Severe heat wave is sweeping over several north, north-eastern and southern districts, mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over three divisions and other parts of the country, said met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia; Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur and Barishal divisions and rest parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar and Rangamati and it may continue", it said.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 40.6degree Celsius jointly at Khulna, Jashore and Chuadanga and today minimum temperature was recorded 21.4 degree Celsius jointly at Tetulia and Dimla.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The sun sets today at 06-24 PM and rises tomorrow at 05-30 AM in the capital.source: bss