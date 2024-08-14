Shafiqul Alam appointed as press secretary of CA Yunus - Dainikshiksha

Shafiqul Alam appointed as press secretary of CA Yunus

dainikshiksha desk |

Shafiqul Alam, Bangladesh bureau chief at AFP News Agency, has been appointed as Press Secretary to the Interim Government’s Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus with the status of a secretary on a contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification to this end on Tuesday night.

The notification mentioned that Shafiqul will remain in office for the duration of the chief adviser’s term or subject to his satisfaction from the date of his joining.

He will get a fixed salary of Tk 78,000 and other benefits as well.

The order was issued in the public interest, reads the notice.source: unb

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market DU teachers hail govt. for banning Jamaat-Shibir - dainik shiksha DU teachers hail govt. for banning Jamaat-Shibir Israel-Hamas war latest: International calls for cease-fire grow after assassinations in the Mideast - dainik shiksha Israel-Hamas war latest: International calls for cease-fire grow after assassinations in the Mideast 78 arrested HSC examinees get bail - dainik shiksha 78 arrested HSC examinees get bail US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Mideast - dainik shiksha US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Mideast please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0030410289764404