Shafiqul Alam appointed as press secretary of CA Yunus - Dainikshiksha

Shafiqul Alam, Bangladesh bureau chief at AFP News Agency, has been appointed as Press Secretary to the Interim Government’s Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus with the status of a secretary on a contractual basis.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a gazette notification to this end on Tuesday night.

The notification mentioned that Shafiqul will remain in office for the duration of the chief adviser’s term or subject to his satisfaction from the date of his joining.

He will get a fixed salary of Tk 78,000 and other benefits as well.

The order was issued in the public interest, reads the notice.source: unb