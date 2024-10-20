Sharmeen for building new Bangladesh free from injustice, misrule - Dainikshiksha

Sharmeen for building new Bangladesh free from injustice, misrule

dainikshiksha desk |

Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid has said all have to work together in building new Bangladesh free from injustice, misrule and corruption as dreamt by the new generation.

"All including the students, civil society and the political parties have to work collectively for building new Bangladesh to fulfill the dream of the new generation," she said.

The adviser was addressing as the chief guest a meeting titled "Civil Society: Past, Present and Future" organised by the CSO Alliance at a city hotel yesterday.

She said the time has come to build new Bangladesh with the collective efforts of all where there would be no injustice, corruption and misrule.

"So, we need a national philosophy to get rid of all these menaces," she added.

Environment, Forest, Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Convener of CSO Alliance and Executive Director, CAMPE Rasheda K. Choudhury, Former Adviser of Caretaker Government of Bangladesh and Advisory Committee Member of CSO Alliance Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman, Executive Director, of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and Head of the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem and Executive Director, BRAC Asif Saleh, among others, were present.

Important partners from civil society and NGOs participated in the event.

source: BSS

