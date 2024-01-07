Sheikh Hasina casts vote at Dhaka City College centre this morning - Dainikshiksha

Sheikh Hasina casts vote at Dhaka City College centre this morning

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at the Dhaka City College centre here this morning in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election.

She cast her franchise just after starting the balloting at 8 in the morning.

Dhaka City College centre falls under Dhaka-10 constituency comprising Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market and Kalabagan thanas.

The prime minister arrived at the polling centre with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, daughter Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq at 7:55 in the morning.

Dhalywood actor Ferdous Ahmed who is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from Dhaka-10 constituency welcomed the premier at the centre.

The balloting will continue till 4pm without any break as the EC has taken all-out preparations to hold the elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner across the country.source: bss

