Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address the nation at 7pm today ahead of the 12th national parliamentary election slated for January 7.

"In her address, she will announce her party's election manifesto before the nation, said a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua last night.

The address will be aired simultaneously by Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, private TV channels and radio stations.source: bss