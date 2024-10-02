Shibir at DU announces 14-member committee - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University (DU) unit of Islami Chhatra Shibir has announced its 14-member committee for 2024.The committee was announced through a notification published on the verified social media page of the organization on Wednesday noon.

Aside from DU’s Shibir President Abu Sadik and Secretary SM Farhad, other committee members include Organizational Secretary Mohiuddin Khan of Public Administration Department (2018-19 session), Publicity and Media Secretary

Hossain Ahmad Zubair (2017-18), Law and Human Rights Secretary Riazul Miah (2017-18), Office Secretary Imran Hossain (2018-19), Baitul Mal Secretary Alauddin Abid (2015-16) and Dawah and Student Welfare Secretary Hamidur Rashid Jamil (2018-19).