SMA Faiz appointed as new UGC chairman - Dainikshiksha

Noted Educationist and former Dhaka University Vice- Chancellor Prof. Dr SMA Faiz yesterday joined as the Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC).

Prof SMA Fayez has been appointed as UGC Chairman for the next four years under UGC Act, 1973, according to a gazette notification issued here yesterday by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

A former Professor of Soil, Water and Environment Department at Dhaka University, Prof. Faiz served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka from September 2002 till January 2009. Later, he also served as the chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission.

The immediate past UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah resigned from the post on August 10, citing health reasons following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.