Special committee on politics at DU begins work - Dainikshiksha

A special committee consisting of eminent personalities has begun its work to examine the nature and form of political activities on the Dhaka University campus.

The first meeting of the committee was held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Hall on Saturday.

DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan, and Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin), Professor Dr. Syama Haque Bidisha among others attended the meeting.

The committee was formed with former Supreme Court Appellate Division judge Justice Mohammad Abdul Matin.

Other members include former Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission and retired Professor of DU’s Department of Botany Dr. Z.N. Tahmida Begum, Chairman of the Bangla Academy and former Professor of DU’s Department of Bengali Dr. Abul Kasem Fazlul Haq and Professor Dr. S.M. Shamim Reza of DU’s Department of Mass Communication and Journalism.

During the meeting, the committee decided to set up a suggestion box and create a special email to ease discussions, consultations, and feedback from key stakeholders on various issues including the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, student politics in residential halls, and improving teacher-student relations.

As per the committee’s decision, it will consult and exchange views with the university's general students, alumni, distinguished citizens, journalists, former DUCSU leaders, and parents.

The committee will provide the university authorities with necessary advice and recommendations on the nature and practice of political activities on campus.

